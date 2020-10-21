Local Major League pitcher to have number retired by high school

Franklin High School will be retiring the number of baseball standout Travis Lakins.
Lakins, a 2013 FHS graduate now with the Baltimore Orioles, made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox.
He wore No. 1 on his jersey when he was a dominant player as a pitcher and shortstop for the Wildcats. Lakins, 26, was a starter and reliever for Ohio State and was drafted by the Red Sox in the sixth round in June 2015 draft.
Lakins made his MLB debut in April 2019 against the Detroit Tigers. His career ERA is 3.31.
In 2014, Lakins tossed a perfect game in the minor leagues for the Prospect League’s Chillicothe Paints in a game against the West Virginia Miners.
In addition to being a baseball standout while at Franklin, he is also the Wildcats' fourth leading basketball scorer with 1,013 career points.
Lakins will be the fifth Franklin Wildcats number to be retired by the school. Previous number retirements include Bob Timberlake, No. 60, football; Alan Wenglikowski, No. 20, football; Doug Long, No. 14, baseball; and Nick Monk, No. 37, football.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lakins will first be honored in a small ceremony and later honored publicly during his offseason.