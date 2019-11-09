Blue lights selling out in support of detective. DelRio and Dayton police

There’s been an outpouring of support for the family of detective Jorge DelRio and his fellow officers on the Dayton Police Department. News Center 7’s Jim Otte explains some of the ways people are showing their support and honoring Del Rio’s memory.
Shoppers at Ace Hardware on Wilmington Avenue in Dayton are looking for blue light bulbs for porch lights and other places. It’s a simple gesture to pay tribute to DelRio and his fellow officers.
>> PHOTOS: People line street for fallen Dayton detective’s processional
Elizabeth Blackwell said, “People are asking about blue lights. We have a few big blue lights left to sell. We’ve sold out of the rest of them. We can do special order and get as many blue lights are people need.”
Some shoppers say they’re eager to join the movement to get behind the police, especially with all that the community has been through this year, from the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District shooting. Consumers think blue lights are a great idea.
Residents can also tie a blue ribbon onto their fences at home or onto a tree or light post.
>> MORE COVERAGE: Funeral arrangements announced for Det. DelRio
If you want to show your support financially, there’s an official GoFundMe page started by the Dayton FOP. The goal is to raise $75,000 to help the DelRio family.
And, those who want to do something more publicly can get a flag for their home or business.
Karen Kurtis of Creative Flags and Poles has police memorial flags for a fallen officer for sale. She also says she sells traditional police support flags that can be flown year around.
“I think we need to support our police. Our firemen, too, and showing support is a good thing,” Kurtis said.