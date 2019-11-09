Blue lights selling out in support of detective. DelRio and Dayton police

Residents can also tie a blue ribbon onto their fences at home or onto a tree or light post.

If you want to show your support financially, there’s an official GoFundMe page started by the Dayton FOP. The goal is to raise $75,000 to help the DelRio family.

And, those who want to do something more publicly can get a flag for their home or business.

Karen Kurtis of Creative Flags and Poles has police memorial flags for a fallen officer for sale. She also says she sells traditional police support flags that can be flown year around.

“I think we need to support our police. Our firemen, too, and showing support is a good thing,” Kurtis said.