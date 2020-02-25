dayton-daily-news logo
Bond set for soccer coach accused of sex crimes involving player

By Breaking News Staff
Feb 25, 2020

An Ohio Fusion soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old player last year had his bond set at $250,000 in court Tuesday.

Scotty West, 34, of Washington Twp., was indicted Thursday on two counts of sexual battery; and single counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Investigators were alerted to the crime West is accused of after the victim’s mother told police she discovered text messages on the victims phone, according to a 911 call.

The sex assault was reported Jan. 20; two months after the crime was said to have happened, according to court documents.

“Deputies spoke with a male juvenile who advised that his soccer club coach, Scotty West, had sexually assaulted him,” court records read.

The court records mention a sleepover at West’s Waterstone Boulevard condominium; however, additional details were redacted.

Ohio Fusion has not returned a request for comment, and West’s current status with the club is not known.

