Coronavirus: 69,311 total cases, 3,075 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 69,311 total cases of coronavirus and 3,075 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state is reporting an increase of 1,316 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 64,013 confirmed cases.
New hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported today were nearly double the 21-day 24 hour average.
Hospitalizations increased 160 for a total of 9,209. The average increase is 84.
ICU admissions saw 36 new cases compared to the average of 18. There have been 2,259 ICU admissions reported during the pandemic.
>> New pressure on Ohio governor, once hailed for virus action
Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address Ohio on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a recent increase in cases and spread, at 5:30 p.m.
Further details have not been released at this time.
>> Gov. DeWine to focus on coronavirus spread in statewide address today
Last Thursday, DeWine said there were 12 counties, including Butler and Montgomery, at red level or level 3. Butler, Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties were also identified as being at risk of being purple, or level 4, the most severe level.