Coronavirus: 69,311 total cases, 3,075 deaths reported in Ohio

Hospitalizations increased 160 for a total of 9,209. The average increase is 84.

ICU admissions saw 36 new cases compared to the average of 18. There have been 2,259 ICU admissions reported during the pandemic.

>> New pressure on Ohio governor, once hailed for virus action

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address Ohio on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a recent increase in cases and spread, at 5:30 p.m.

Further details have not been released at this time.

>> Gov. DeWine to focus on coronavirus spread in statewide address today

Last Thursday, DeWine said there were 12 counties, including Butler and Montgomery, at red level or level 3. Butler, Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties were also identified as being at risk of being purple, or level 4, the most severe level.