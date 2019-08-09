The victims: Saheed Saleh remembered by Dayton Sudanese community

Saleh’s friends and families are thankful for the support from the city of Dayton as they mourn the loss of their loved one, Khamis said.

"We are here as a family, no matter who we are, as the city of Dayton is a welcoming city, so we are trying to come over with it," he said.

Saleh’s funeral is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, Khamis said.