Longtime Butler County and appeals court judge H.J. Bressler has died

A native of Baltimore, Bressler grew up in Hamilton and graduated high school in 1957. He then went to the University of Maryland but left to join the U.S. Army in 1958, where he attended the foreign language school studying Russian.

In 1961 when he left the Army, he went to work selling shoes in a local store and enrolled in Miami University, again studying Russian and German.

While Bressler had lots of interests and retail work experience, the love of the law was his calling. A fan of the Perry Mason TV show, Bressler was hooked at an early age.

Bressler worked at Proctor and Gamble while attending the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, graduating in 1968. He began practicing right away, setting up shop in Hamilton as a defense attorney, where he remained until 1997. Bressler served as a county court judge from 1981 to 1997 and was elected County Common Pleas Judge in 1997. He was elected to the appellate bench in 2004.

In 1980, Bressler was one of two defense attorneys for Hamilton mass murderer James Ruppert. Ruppert killed 11 members of his family, eight younger than 18, on Easter Sunday 1975 at their home on Minor Avenue in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood. He lived out his days in prison serving multiple life sentences and died in last year.

The Bressler family will post visitation and funeral details as soon as they are finalized, according to his daughter Erika Bressler-Davis.