Lori’s Roadhouse brings national Nashville acts, local entertainment to region

WEST CHESTER TWP. — If Lori’s Roadhouse customers were impressed the first two weeks, just wait, said Greg Fisher, one of the three business partners of the Butler County entertainment/dining destination.
“We’re about to blow this town away,” said Fisher, 54, a 1985 Hamilton High School graduate. “We’re just getting started.”
Fisher, his wife, Lori, whom the business is named after, and Tyler Wogenstahl opened Lori’s Roadhouse, a venue with two stages, a full kitchen and bar, in the Union Center Pavilion Shopping Center in West Chester last month.
Owner of JTF Construction of Fairfield, Fisher said the renovation of the building cost about $1.4 million.
Customers, national recording artists and local musicians have been overwhelmed by the 24,000-square-foot venue that eventually will include a 5,000-square-foot patio with room for 2,200 people, according to Fisher.
He described the entertainment lineup as national Nashville acts mixed with local bands seeking wider exposure.
“It’ a good variety,” he said.
He said some of the acts stop at Lori’s Roadhouse on their way back to Nashville after playing in larger cities and that reduces the cost of booking the bands.
One of the musicians told Fisher that Lori’s Roadhouse, located adjacent to the West Chester Antique Center, was “one of the top” honky-tonks in the country.
“We’re doing something right,” he said.
One of those things is the diverse menu. Fisher said instead of offering typical bar food, Lori’s Roadhouse’s chef serves steaks, pork chops and specials. Many customers arrive early, eat dinner, then stay for the concert, he said.
Lori’s Roadhouse opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, but because of the kitchen’s popularity, may start serving lunch next month, he said. Like all businesses, Fisher wants to make sure he has the staff to handle the additional hours.
Free line dancing is offered from 7-10 p.m. every Tuesday and has proven to be popular, he said.
West Chester Community Development Director Aaron Wiegand said Lori’s Roadhouse is an “exciting addition” to the region.
He said the reinvention of the shopping center that once housed Biggs demonstrates that West Chester continues to be “a highly desirable place to invest.” Lori’s Roadhouse, the Antique Center, Esther Price Candies and other businesses set the stage for the future success of this retail center, he said.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Lori’s Roadhouse
WHERE: 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Suite B, West Chester
WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
COVER CHARGE: Depends on the band
UPCOMING SHOWS: Nov. 11: Sasha McVeigh; Nov. 12: Mouch & Friend and Frank Ray; Nov. 13: Alexis Gomez Band and Mouch & Friend; Nov. 14: Stagger Lee 40th Anniversary Bash; Nov. 17: Carolina Company Band; Nov. 18: Tyler Farr with Ashland Craft; Nov. 19: Diamond Rio; Nov. 20: Kevin McCoy Band; Nov. 24, 26-27: Tom Yankton Band.
MORE INFORMATION: https://lrhlive.com/
