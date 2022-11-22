Lower temps allow Tri-state’s only ski resort, Perfect North Slopes, to open early

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Snowsport enthusiasts unite: The Tri-State’s only ski resort opened for the season today; it normally doesn’t open until December.
While skiing and snowboarding will be happening at Perfect North Slopes, tubing will start later in the season. Blue, Green and Red chairlifts will be operating for 12 hours today and Wednesday.
The park will be closed for Thanksgiving, but it will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
This is a relatively early start to the season for the park. Thanks to the frigid arctic temperatures, crews were able to produce enough snow to open before Thanksgiving.
Season passes start at $549 for adults. The park also offers week-long passes and various add-ons along with lift tickets for those who just want to enjoy a day in the snow. All ticket and pass pricing can be found on the resort’s website, perfectnorth.com.
The winter temps will stay cold enough for the slopes to remain open throughout the season. Last year, the park had to close multiple times due to unseasonably warm temperatures.
To see if the park is open on a certain day check the Perfect North Snow Report to stay up-to-date with the latest winter conditions online at https://perfectnorth.com.
About the Author