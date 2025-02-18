Luxury home subdivision in Hamilton starting its first home build

Breaking: Hospitals urging people not to overwhelm ERs during flu surge

Brandon Homes has a model home available for tours at the entrance of Estates of Westfield Place development on Lakefield Drive near Hamilton Freshman School. Lots are available and Brandon Homes has a variety of floorplans. This is their "The Welch" design with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2238 sq. ft. of living space. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Brandon Homes has a model home available for tours at the entrance of Estates of Westfield Place development on Lakefield Drive near Hamilton Freshman School. Lots are available and Brandon Homes has a variety of floorplans. This is their "The Welch" design with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2238 sq. ft. of living space. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
The developers of Estates of Westfield Place, a luxury subdivision off Northwest Washington Boulevard, will soon start construction on its first home for a homebuyer.

Brandon Homes, a Middletown-founded homebuilder, was brought on to the project by developer Jim Welch in 2024, and is ready to fill the more than three dozen lots for the high-end subdivision.

A model home has been built and is available for tours. Homes will start out around the $575,000 range, which includes lot price and construction, said Jessica Reynolds, sales manager with Brandon Homes.

“Hamilton is moving at the pace that we want to see cities doing,” she said. “They are making a lot of positive change, we love the diversity of the city.”

In all, there are 39 lots, including the model home, in the land between the Hamilton Freshman School and the Villas of Hamilton West. Depending on how the economy performs, Reynolds expects her company to build two to three homes a year.

They expect the slower build for the luxury subdivision because people may be comfortable with their current interest rate, and those looking to relocate into Westfield Place are either looking for a lifestyle upgrade or they need to move.

Brandon Homes was founded by D. Brandon around three decades ago and now operated by his son, Phillip Brandon.

There are six floor plans in the Estates of Westfield Place, four of which are one-story and two are two-stories, and all have full, unfinished basements.

“We’re an approachable builder. You don’t have to come and feel like this is not an option,” Reynolds said. “Building is not just for the ultrarich. It’s for everyone. We just have to find the right market for you and the right home.”

New subdivisions in Hamilton require different types of approvals, said Liz Hayden, executive director of Neighborhood Services. She said the planning commission approved the final plan for Westfield Place in September 2021. Once that happened, there were a series of approvals at the planning commission and city council levels in subsequent years, and during that time, the developer built out the infrastructure network, including several utilities, like water and sewer.

Hayden said from a zoning perspective, these types of homes could be built anywhere a single-family home is permitted. However, there aren’t many places in the city to build a new subdivisions, “but there are a few places we get inquiries about. This is the only one of its kind that is currently being built (in the city).”

Nick Gallant, president of the Butler County Real Estate Investors Association, said high new home prices is a positive for a community’s home portfolio.

“New home building has seen some large price increases in recent times due to growing land development costs, materials, and labor increases,” he said. “But I do think having a diverse price range of homes is generally good for the community.”

Brandon Homes is working out of the model home at 107 Lakefield Drive off NW Washington Boulevard.

