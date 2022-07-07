Madison Twp. fiscal officer pays more than $25K for late tax filings, bill payments

Madison Twp.’s fiscal officer has paid the township more than $25,000 for fees charged for late tax filings and bill payments, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Thursday,
The total, which was repaid as part of the audit, included $24,395 in fees and penalties from the Internal Revenue Service for late filings and $749 in late fees and interest charges for credit card and utilities payments, the state said in a release.
“The payment of late fees and penalties due to the inability of the fiscal officer to make timely payment is not a proper public purpose,” the audit report read.
Fiscal Officer Amy Schenck paid the full amount to Madison Twp., via a cashier’s check, in June 2022, the state said. Schenck also serves as Middletown’s clerk of council.
Township officials offered no response to the finding as part of the audit report.
The issue was one of several noted in auditors’ review of the township’s 2018 and 2019 finances, including:
- The township made payments to United Health Care totaling more than $150,000 and disbursed an additional $101,330 in “healthcare costs,” though support documentation was not provided to auditors for either. The fiscal officer and two township trustees also were reimbursed for health care costs over and above the annual plan limits.
- The township established a Healthcare Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) that violated certain provisions of the federal Affordable Care Act. Additionally, “… there was a trustee who used the HRA reimbursement to purchase an individual (i.e. non-group) plan on the marketplace. The Fiscal Officer used the HRA as her only insurance coverage. These reimbursement practices are not lawful….”
- In a separate management letter, auditors noted, “The township did not submit remittances of withholdings in full or on a timely basis for 2017 in the amount of $1,423 for school district tax. This resulted in a lien being placed on the township property that was not released until May 5, 2019.”
- The township did not provide documentation to verify state income tax withholdings and Public Employee Retirement System remittances were paid in September 2018 and March 2019. According to the report, “Failure to file, pay, and report the withholdings could result in liabilities, penalties, and interest levied against the township.”
About the Author