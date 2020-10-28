Man charged in stabbing where victim fled to downtown Dayton building for help

A man is facing charges in a stabbing where another man walked in the lobby of the Reibold Building in Dayton to seek help.
Derrell Lloyd is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Though the victim was found at the building at 117 S. Main St., the stabbing took place in the 200 block of South Wilkinson Street.
Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, Lloyd and the victim got into an argument. At some point, Lloyd took a knife and stabbed the man in the torso and hand, according to court records.
The victim fled the scene, going to the Reibold Building where Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County nurses helped him until medics arrived and took him to Miami Valley Hospital.
Initially police said they believed the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. However, court records reported that he suffered serious and life-threatening injuries.
Lloyd was arrested later that evening in the 300 block of South Main Street, according to jail records.