Tipp City bank robbery suspect captured in Florida

The suspect in a Tipp City bank robbery last week was captured in Florida.
Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw, 27, of Dayton is in custody of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Columbia County, Fla., the Tipp City Police Department posted Wednesday on social media.
An aggravated robbery charge was filed Monday against Crenshaw in connection to the Oct. 23 robbery of Greenville Federal Bank, 500 W. Main St. in Tipp City.
Police initially said Crenshaw was believed to either be in the Dayton or Atlanta, Georgia, area.
Crenshaw was booked Tuesday into the Florida jail and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.
