Man dies after motorcycle hits utility pole in Dayton

A 29-year-old Dayton man died after driving a motorcycle into a utility pole in Dayton Sunday evening.
Rion Allen traveling east on West Third Street around 7:51 p.m. Sunday when he apparently lost control of the motorcycle, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
The motorcycle went over a curb and hit a utility pole near Ventura Avenue.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.