84-year-old woman killed in Miami County crash

An 84-year-old woman was killed and a 91-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Miami County over the weekend.
Patricia Harris and Harold Harris, both of Huber Heights, were seriously injured in the crash at North Hufford and Lefevre roads on Saturday, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Both were taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter. Patricia Harris died from injuries at the hospital.
The crash was reported around 5:23 p.m. and included a pickup truck and passenger vehicle, Duchak said.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.