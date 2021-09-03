Man hospitalized after reported shooting at Springfield apartment complex

A man was taken to the hospital and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting reported in a Springfield apartment complex late Thursday.
According to Springfield Police Division, emergency crews responded at 10:40 p.m. to the Delta Apartments on Delta Road in Springfield after a report of shots fired.
Crews found a man who had been shot, who was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
The man was later flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.
His condition is currently unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
