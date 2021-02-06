X

Man in critical condition after Harrison Twp. shooting

By Micah Karr

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Harrison Twp. Friday night, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Initial reports show that Montgomery County deputies responded to the 6800 block of Keats Drive after a report of an accidental shooting. A male with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital, the release said.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-HELP.

