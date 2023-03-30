Man indicted after shots fired at West Chester Amazon center

There were no injuries, and Washington was arrested a few hours later in Clermont County. He was booked into the Butler County Jail and later released on bond awaiting presentation of the case to a grand jury.

He is scheduled to be arraigned April 6 in Butler County Common Pleas Court on the indicted charges.

Washington allegedly fired three shots, hitting the victim’s Lincoln Town Car all three times, according to court records. The shots caused $2,500 damage to the vehicle.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher they heard approximately three “shots fired in the parking lot” of the facility, and they were directed at a vehicle. She said there was an altercation between two of Amazon’s delivery drivers.

“One of them followed the other out to the parking lot and fired shots,” she said on the 911 call.

She was unsure what vehicle the suspect left in and said she did not witness the shooting herself. No one there had seen the suspect since he left, she told the dispatcher.