Man indicted in September car crash that killed New Carlisle resident

William Evans, 50, of Blacklick, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of OVI in the Sept. 27, 2020, crash on state Route 235 that killed James Williams, 74, of New Carlisle.
News | 2 hours ago
By Riley Newton

A man has been indicted on charges connected to a crash that killed a New Carlisle man in September.

William Evans, 50, of Blacklick, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to online court records. Evans was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

James Williams, 74, of New Carlisle, was traveling south on state Route 235 on Sept. 27, 2020, when his 2019 Hyundai Elantra was struck by Evans’ 2007 Nissan Titan.

Evans was traveling eastbound on US 40. The vehicles collided at the intersection and were the only two vehicles involved in the crash, a statement from OSHP said after the crash.

The intersection was closed for roughly an hour as officers worked to clear the scene. The Bethel Twp. Fire Department and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Post of the OSHP responded.

Williams was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. Evans also was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, OSHP said, but he recovered.

At the time of the crash, OSHP officials said alcohol was “believed to be a factor” in the crash.

Evans’ next court date has not yet been scheduled.

