Man indicted in September car crash that killed New Carlisle resident

William Evans, 50, of Blacklick, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to online court records. Evans was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

James Williams, 74, of New Carlisle, was traveling south on state Route 235 on Sept. 27, 2020, when his 2019 Hyundai Elantra was struck by Evans’ 2007 Nissan Titan.