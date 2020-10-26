Man injured, taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on I-70 in Clark County.

A Kettering man was injured early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in Clark County, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 70 near milepost 46 in Mad River Township after a 2017 Ford, driven by Jake Maggs, 21, of Kettering, became disabled after striking a deer.
A 2014 Buick, driven by Marsha Wheelock, 71, of West Milton, was traveling east on Interstate 70 when she then struck Maggs.
“Maggs exited his vehicle and was standing near his vehicle when he was struck by Wheelock’s vehicle,” OSHP stated.
Maggs was taken by Med Flight to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OSHP stated. Wheelock was not injured.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Mad River Fire/EMS all assisted on scene.
Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.