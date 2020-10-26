Man injured, taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on I-70 in Clark County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 70 near milepost 46 in Mad River Township after a 2017 Ford, driven by Jake Maggs, 21, of Kettering, became disabled after striking a deer.

A 2014 Buick, driven by Marsha Wheelock, 71, of West Milton, was traveling east on Interstate 70 when she then struck Maggs.