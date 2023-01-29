Man killed in motorcycle accident in Clark County

A man riding a motorcycle crashed Saturday evening on a Clark County road and died, according to troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The man, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling on Scarff Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to Trooper Dalton Chaffin of the Springfield post. The man laid the bike down and struck a utility pole.
Chaffin said investigators are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.
The man did not have a helmet. No other vehicle was involved.
In Other News
1
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
2
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
3
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
4
Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot
5
Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former...