Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies

During the robberies, Crawmer entered the banks wearing a face mask and approached a teller before demanding cash and placing a handgun in front the teller, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He reportedly pointed the gun at the teller during each incident and racked the slide to indicate the gun was real and loaded during two robberies, according to a press release.

Crawmer was arrested in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in July.