Man seriously injured after vehicle runs him over in Park Layne

A man was seriously injured after being run over on Caldwell Circle in Park Layne Monday evening.
According to a Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant, the man and a woman were in the car and had been drinking.
The sergeant said the man, who was in the passenger seat, tried to get out of the car, ended up underneath and was run over.
The female driver was released to her family, law enforcement said.
Medics took the man to a local hospital where he is in the ICU, the sergeant said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
