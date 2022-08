Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged with assault

“He is running down the street,” Grove said. “He ran up to me saying ‘knife fight, knife fight’.”

The driver says he is back in his vehicle, a GMC Terrain, and Roberts has returned. Grove yells, ”Get back, get back.”

Grove said in the 911 call he believes he missed the suspect when he shot.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call for the area of Rosedale Road and Magnolia Drive involving Roberts. He walked out of the hospital without permission and was acting strangely, according to the police report.

Witnesses said the man was trying to get in the sewers.

When officers arrived, Robert was gone, but officers continued to search the area, finding a walkway through the tree line toward a creekbank.

Roberts was found in the creek “flailing in the water underneath a log,” according to the report.

Initially, Roberts complied with orders from officers but said “nope, not doing that” when the officer attempted to handcuff him, according to the report.

There was a tussle and the officer deployed a Taser, hitting Roberts several times before he complied with orders, according to the police. He was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound.

On Wednesday afternoon, Roberts, 35, of Carlisle, was released from the hospital and charged with the fourth-degree felony for the assault of the Amazon driver. More charges may be added, according to Nelson.

According to court documents, Grove said Roberts was “running at him with a knife yelling ‘knife fight.’ (Grove) said he pulled his gun from his pocket and to him to stop.”

When Roberts continued to advance after several warnings, Grove fired the gun, striking Roberts in the right leg, according to court records. The knife was found in a storm sewer.

Roberts is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Middletown Municipal Court.