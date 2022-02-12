Man shot, killed by Monroe police; Ohio BCI investigating

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in Monroe on Friday, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.
The incident happened on Ohio 63 near the Speedway at New Garver Road. Gmoser said Monroe police called BCI to investigate right away.
Monroe police Officer Josh King confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting and the department would release more information soon.
In Other News
1
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
2
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
3
Cedarville, Central State pilot state’s new criminal justice program
4
Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue rises to $5.35B; CEO predicts ‘phenomenal...
5
Lebanon Schools will have two-hour ‘Who Dey’ delay Monday
About the Author