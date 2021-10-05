Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County dies

Smith was admitted to the hospital in July and put on a ventilator in August.

During a court hearing, his wife, Julie Smith, said she wanted her husband to have ivermectin because it gave her hope.

“It just gave me hope that was something to try,” she said. “That I didn’t have to sit there and let him just die.”

The FDA has not authorized ivermectin to treat COVID in humans or animals. However, there are multiple clinical trials ongoing to test its effectiveness, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The CDC has warned against using the drug as a treatment for COVID, saying it’s not an anti-viral drug and could have consequences if not used correctly.

Many have asked for the drug anyway over the past few months.

“Any loss of life, any death from COVID-19, is something we consider to be tragic,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health said.

Dr. Vanderhoff noted that there are other treatments that are approved for use, but says the best option, for now, is vaccination.