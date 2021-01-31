Many Greene County property owners to see increased values in tax bills

There are several ways for residents to pay their tax bills. “We offer many safe and convenient ways to pay your bill in this era of social distancing,” Hagler stated.

Graham said that if someone is still looking to contest their new value, the deadline to file a formal complain is on March 31.

Even if a Greene County resident wishes to file a formal complaint, Graham said they should pay their first property tax bill. If it is found that there is an adjustment that needs to be made to the newly assessed value, Graham said the county will adjust taxes for the second half of the year or issue a reimbursement. If someone waits to pay, they will have penalty fees.

Ohio counties are required every six years to go through a reappraisal process in which the value of property in the county is determined for tax purposes. In between those formal reappraisals, the county does a statistical update every three years.

The county saw a total property value increase from 2019 to 2020 of about $1.3 billion or about 11%, according to the auditor’s data. Residential property value increased about 15% from last year to this year. This data is based on appraisals.

Greene County residents can pay their property tax bill online at www.greenecountyohio.gov, by mail, in-person or via the locked drop box located outside the treasure’s office, at 15 Greene Street in Xenia.

“Online payments have really taken off over the past year, with the cost of paying via E-Check only $1, we have seen many property owners take advantage of this convenience. Everything you need to process your payment accurately and efficiently can be easily located on your bill, it’s best to have it ready when you start the online payment process.” Hagler said.

“The curbside drop box is another great option because it lets anyone paying with a check avoid lines,” Hagler said.

Mailing the property payment in is another option. As long as its posted marked by the due date, it’s counted as on time. Property owners paying by mail or using the drop box that would like a receipt should include a self-address stamped envelope, and the Treasurer’s office will return proof of payment once processed.

Hagler said this is the first year taxes are being assessed on the new property values and he anticipates an increase in call volume and questions from property owners.

According to Hagler, most payments are processed within a day or two of being received, though this could vary depending on the volume of mail his office gets.

“If your mortgage company is responsible for payment of the property tax, please reach out to them directly for instructions,” Hagler said.

The Treasurer’s office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be extended hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 19, 20 and 21. For questions or more information, contact the Greene County Treasurer’s Office at (937) 562-5017.