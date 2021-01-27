Champaign County duo in Capitol riot indicted in federal court

The three defendants started communicating in November and continued through January, according to prosecutors and the indictment.

“The exchanges vary in topics from a call to action to logistics, including lodging options, coordinating calls to discuss the plan, and joining forces with other Oath Keeper chapters,” the release says. “On Dec. 31, 2020, Caldwell posted, ‘THIS IS OUR CALL TO ACTION, FREINDS! SEE YOU ON THE 6TH IN WASHINGTON, D.C. ALONG WITH 2 MILLION OTHER LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS.’ In a subsequent post on Jan. 2, 2021, Caldwell stated, ‘It begins for real Jan 5 and 6 on Washington D.C. when we mobilize in the streets. Let them try to certify some crud on capitol hill with a million or more patriots in the streets. This kettle is set to boil…'”

Federal prosecutors said the maximum penalty for obstructing an official proceeding is 20 years in prison.

Attorneys for Watkins and Crowl have said in previous court hearings that their clients are law-abiding citizens.

In the release, officials said the case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the National Security Division, Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice. It mentioned that the Southern District of Ohio had provided “valuable assistance” in the case.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David Devillers said Thursday afternoon in a social media that his office isn’t done.

“We in the SDOH are committed to do everything we can to assist our colleagues in DC,” he said.

Next court dates in the cases weren’t immediately clear Thursday afternoon.