Marjorie Maxine Stephens, grandmother of John Legend, will be remembered for her love, encouragement

She also loved doing things with her family and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State football.

Stephens traveled with Legend “and other family members to the Super Bowl and Grammy Awards at a ripe old age’' her obituary stated.

“In a very real sense, her voice, influence, love and teachings will neither die nor be in vain,” her obit stated. “We loved our loving mother so very much in life and will never love her less in her departure.”

Legend shared the news of his grandmother’s death last week on social media.

“We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and beyond,” he wrote on Instagram. “She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine.”

Legend, who was born John Stephens, said his grandmother still sent birthday cards with cash and hosted yearly Christmas celebrations until the family couldn’t fit “in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield.”

“We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us,” Legend wrote. “We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived.”

Stephens was married to Arthur Benjamin Stephens and was the mother of five children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.