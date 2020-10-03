Mayor declares Saturday Dayton Triangles Day

"It was a different game then,” Kress said. Each player was paid about $50 and fans paid about $1.75 to get in. Most of the fans would have stood on the sidelines, moving around as the plays did and eating or drinking whatever they brought with them since there was no concessions stand.

“The world saw Louie Partlow of Dayton score the very first touchdown of the NFL,” Kress said. “And in later games, Triangle fans would see the likes of the great Jim Thorpe (of the Canton Bulldogs) and Red Grange (of the Chicago Bears) play on this field.”

A football signed by Ohio NFL legend Keith Byars, Mayor Nan Whaley and Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the first NFL game was presented to Ginther by Whaley on Saturday. On Oct. 3, 1920, the Dayton Triangles beat the Columbus Panhandles 14-0. Credit: Jordan Laird Credit: Jordan Laird

At the short ceremony, Whaley presented Kress with a proclamation declaring Saturday Dayton Triangles Day “for the 100th anniversary and the win.”

“This state all throughout it has a love and appreciation for the game that started professionally right here,” Whaley said.

Whaley also presented Ginther with a commemorative football signed by Byars, Whaley and Ginther. Ginther joked that Whaley made sure to remind him that Dayton beat Columbus by placing the score on the football and by wearing a Dayton Triangles sweatshirt with the score emblazoned across the back.

Byars, a Dayton native who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes before playing in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, said, “what I love about history and about playing football is it brings us together, brings communities together.”

