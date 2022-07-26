CareFlight reports ‘hard landing’ at deadly vehicle crash site in Butler County

Witnesses at the scene said a vehicle is in a ditch on 127 and wires across the road.

In the CareFlight crash, the helicopter appears to be tilted on to its side.

“Early this morning, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing. The patient was not on board the aircraft, and the three crew were able to safely exit the aircraft,” according to a statement from Susan Howard of Premier Health. “The crew has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies.

“The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” Howard said.

Hamilton Eaton Road is closed from Ritter Street to Jacksonburg Road until the crash scene is cleared.