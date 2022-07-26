BreakingNews
CareFlight reports ‘hard landing’ at deadly vehicle crash site in Butler County
Credit: Journal News

By Nick Graham, staff
Updated 23 minutes ago

The crew of a medical helicopter is OK after it had a “hard landing” this morning when responding to a fatal crash in Milford Twp., Butler County.

The vehicle crash occurred at U.S. 127 and Hamilton Eaton Road early Tuesday morning. U.S. 127 in that areas is closed both directions until further notice.

One person is dead and three others injured in the vehicle crash, dispatchers said. It is not known how many vehicles were involved.

According to hospital officials, the patient the CareFlight helicopter was there to transport was not on board when the landing mishap happened.

A medical helicopter crash-landed while responding to a vehicle crash at US-127 and Hamilton Eaton Road July 26, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Witnesses at the scene said a vehicle is in a ditch on 127 and wires across the road.

In the CareFlight crash, the helicopter appears to be tilted on to its side.

“Early this morning, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing. The patient was not on board the aircraft, and the three crew were able to safely exit the aircraft,” according to a statement from Susan Howard of Premier Health. “The crew has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies.

“The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” Howard said.

Hamilton Eaton Road is closed from Ritter Street to Jacksonburg Road until the crash scene is cleared.

A vehicle is seen in a ditch in a fatal crash in Milford Twp. July 26, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

