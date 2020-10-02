Medical marijuana edibles sold at Dayton dispensary recalled

A medical marijuana edible sold at dispensaries across the state, including one in Dayton, has been recalled, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.
The recall was issued on Mother Grows Best’s Encore Edibles in dark chocolate purchased from Aug. 17 through Oct. 1.
The product did not pass all required testing, but further information about why the edibles failed was not released. The MMCP will test samples of the recalled and items and release the results.
The edibles were sold at Pure Ohio Wellness in Dayton, as well as dispensaries in Akron, Canton, Coshocton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
There have bee no reports of adverse reactions associated with the edibles, according to the MMCP.
Anyone who has the recalled product should stop using it. All unused edibles should be returned to the dispensary where it was purchased.
Return products will not count toward a person’s 45-day possession limit.
Anyone who thinks they are experiencing serious or life-threatening issues should get immediate medical attention. People should report any adverse reactions to the MMCP at 1-833-464-6627.