Miami begins in-person classes today after Oxford party went viral: What officials are saying

“... Any Miami University student who violates a quarantine or isolation order or hosts a large gathering that violates the city of Oxford mass gathering ordinance will face disciplinary action under our code of student conduct.” — Miami University statement

“A week ago, I was more concerned than I am now. No one has a crystal ball, but we hope the numbers continue to go down." — Elliott

“It’s a sort of quiet like church with only maybe some people sitting on porches. It’s really slowed down.” — Fening

“We have painted a clear picture of the impact COVID-19 has had on our community because of our extensive testing. The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adjust as needed throughout the remainder of the semester." — Miami University spokeswoman Carole Johnson.