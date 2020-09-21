Miami begins in-person classes today after Oxford party went viral: What officials are saying

Earlier this month, police body camera video of an off-campus party in Oxford received national attention because the host and multiple attendees said they had tested positive for coronavirus.
Now, with cases dropping at Miami University, the school will begin classes today with officials saying the incident was an example of how not to behave. The school has reported 1,361 COVID-19 cases since mid-August, but just 10 new cases were reported on Thursday, the last data available on the school’s coronavirus dashboard.
The Journal-News explored the issue with a recent story asking city and university officials for their thoughts on classes starting. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say:
“I was disappointed, as were many residents in Oxford.” — Oxford City Manager Douglas Elliott about the off-campus party
“For the most part … the students are acting quite responsibly. The other night I was out and I was surprised to see so many students wearing masks.” — Oxford police Lt. Lara Fening
“... Any Miami University student who violates a quarantine or isolation order or hosts a large gathering that violates the city of Oxford mass gathering ordinance will face disciplinary action under our code of student conduct.” — Miami University statement
“A week ago, I was more concerned than I am now. No one has a crystal ball, but we hope the numbers continue to go down." — Elliott
“It’s a sort of quiet like church with only maybe some people sitting on porches. It’s really slowed down.” — Fening
“We have painted a clear picture of the impact COVID-19 has had on our community because of our extensive testing. The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adjust as needed throughout the remainder of the semester." — Miami University spokeswoman Carole Johnson.