Miami County seeks to limit crashes by increasing patrols over Thanksgiving holiday

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will deploy additional deputies over the Thanksgiving weekend in an attempt to decrease crashes over the holiday.
“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has traditionally seen a dramatic increase in crashes and crashes in which at least one driver has been drinking,” read a release by Sheriff Dave Duchak. “We urge all motorists to have a designated driver if they choose to drink over the holidays.”
Deputies will work a combined total of 116 hours of overtime through Nov. 29.
They will enforce all traffic laws, but will have a special emphasis on impaired drivers, seatbelt enforcement, speeding, stop sign violations and other infractions.
“There will be a zero tolerance for violators during this time frame with no warnings being issued in an attempt to limit crashes on Miami County roadways and ensure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving holiday,” the release read.
The additional patrols are possible through the a grant the sheriff’s office received from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds overtime and also covers some fuel costs.