Miami County shows off new courthouse plaza

As part of construction, 26 shrubs and trees were removed but the new landscape plan at the Courthouse and county Safety Building included 61 new trees and shrubs.

The layout “allows the plaza space to be freely used by the community, keeping it open enough for gathering … It is the people’s place. We are very proud of the plaza,” Mercer said.

The ceremony included a fly over by a historic WACO aircraft, which were built in Troy from the 1920s into the 1940s.

The passenger was Capt. Dave Norman of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, one of the last American Marines to be taken from the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon in 1975 as the U.S. left Vietnam. Norman was invited to ride along in the WACO during the dedication flyover in honor of his service.

Commission President Jack Evans thanked the county employees and public for patience during the construction project during the past couple of years.

State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) presented commissioners with a commendation from the senate.

The plaza dedication was followed by rededication of the county police memorial, also located on the plaza. The plaza dedication activities and the evening public program featuring entertainment were paid for not by taxpayers but four sponsors: the Robinson Fund, Kettering Health Network/Troy Hospital, The Troy Foundation and Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.

