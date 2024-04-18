Miami Hamilton to host panel on gerrymandering

“Miami University Regionals serves as a resource for all, empowering minds and strengthening our community. In this election year, our programming offers a unique forum to debate on hot-button issues such as redistricting, providing for intellectual diversity and exchange beyond the usual echo-chambers of online news and social media,” said Matthew Smith, director of public programming.

The Joyce Hulce Manko Fund was established on the Hamilton campus in 1970 to support public lectures on governmental issues and provide a non-partisan forum for distinguished individuals to share their expertise with citizens.

“We are very excited to host this panel discussion, which features four of our state’s thought leaders on the contentious issue of redistricting. This event will provide our community a valuable opportunity to hear first-hand from experts about a complex issue that affects us all,” said John Forren, associate professor at Miami and executive director of the Menard Family Center for Democracy, who will serve as moderator for the panel.

“The Menard Family Center for Democracy is proud to play a role in bringing this important conversation to Butler County.”

Miami University Regionals’ office of public programming hosts several events on the Hamilton and Middletown campuses during the academic year. The Menard Family Center for Democracy, housed jointly in Miami’s College of Arts and Science and the College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science, supports a variety of workshops and programming year-round at Miami’s Oxford, Luxembourg, and regional campuses to promote civic education and engagement.

RSVP for this free lecture online at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call Kelly McDaniel-Hayes at 513-785-3277.

A reception will follow the event.