Councilman proposes a remembrance of JD Vance’s grandmother near the Middletown park where he grew up

Credit: AP

32 minutes ago
A spirited city council discussion about recognition of Middletown native and Vice President-elect JD Vance ended with an idea pitched to memorialize another city resident who guided Vance growing up.

Bonnie Blanton Vance, who died in 2005, was a native if Kentucky moving to Middletown with her husband in the 1940s. In Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” he credits “Mamaw” with grounding him while growing up while his mother struggled to get her life on track.

Councilmember Paul Horn said he was made aware Bonnie Vance lived close to Miami Park on Reinartz Boulevard bordered McKinley and Miami streets.

Mamaw with Bonnie (left) and Hannah Meibers.

“Maybe we think about a memorial or something strategically at Miami Park as a token of our appreciation of her choosing to live here … if you read the book and watched the movie that person grounded him while his mother was trying to get clean and get her life together and was close to him,” Horn said.

He added the family would have to be consulted and may not like the idea, “but I was told that park was important to him and maybe a memorial not for JD, but for his Mamaw.”

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka called the proposal a “nice thought.”

“I really appreciate that because in his book he talks about how he would not be where he is today without the help of friends and family mentors,” Slamka said. “It really speaks to what support can do for people.”

Council and city staff are continuing to have discussions about signs at the entrance of the city and other possible events to honor Vance as next month’s inauguration nears.

