Miami professor death: David Shrider remembered as beloved teacher, part of athletic legacy

“A member of Shrider’s family said he had asked for help before rolling about 150 feet down the slope, park officials said in a statement Saturday. Shrider was dead when a group member found him, and Shrider’s son called 911, according to park officials.

A social media post from school officials announced his death: “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of the tragic death of David Shrider.

“David graduated from Miami with degrees in finance and economics in 1992 and returned to Oxford as a professor in the Department of Finance in 2004. He has also served as the Director of Global Business Programs since 2017.”

“David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large,” stated the announcement.

Miami President Gregory Crawford said Monday: " Our hearts are heavy as we realize the loss of Dr. David Shrider.”

“I wasn’t in a single meeting today in which someone did not recall a favorite memory with David. I know that all across the university, my colleagues were having similar conversations because he touched so many lives and lit up all those around him. He was a dedicated teacher and scholar, who represented the best of Miami. To his wife and children, we send our deepest sympathies and our gratitude for David’s leadership, service, and camaraderie. We will miss him dearly,” said Crawford.

Travel was one of many passions for the Miami Farmer School of Business’ Associate Professor & Director of Global Business Initiatives, said colleague Kirk Bogard, who traveled internationally with students and Shrider, who specialized in international finance.

His wide-ranging mind and expertise in his field drew students to his classes, said Bogard – the business school’s vice president for external relations and development.

But there was more.

“What made David so effective in the classroom was his compassion for his students and his passion for Miami University,” he said.

“David was born and raised at Miami – his father was a longtime athletic director – so he breathed that Miami red and white and our mantra ‘For Love And Honor.’”

Bogard said Shrider knew there was no academic success without high expectations.

“He would say to students ‘I’m going to push you harder in my class than you think you are capable of. But I know differently.’”

In May 2020, Shrider told Miami’s news service he was “really surprised, really honored” to win that year’s Outstanding Professor award.

“I think you’re always honored to win a teaching award and then it’s even a bigger honor to win a teaching award when it’s nominated by students,” Shrider said at the time.

Former Farmer School of Business student Joe Braun was quoted in 2020 as describing Shrider as “an incredible mentor and friend to me during my time at Miami.”

“And that to see Dr. Shrider finally get the recognition he deserves is heartwarming and I hope it serves to validate the years of effort he has put into furthering the futures of countless students like myself as well as the Farmer School of Business as a whole.”

No information has been released yet regarding memorial services.