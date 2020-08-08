Miami Twp. police chief: Structural change helps streamline department

Reporting to Magill are two new positions: a professional standards lieutenant supervising a detective sergeant and seven civilian employees and an operations lieutenant supervising six sergeants on the department’s patrol side.

Promoted to the first position was Jason Etter; and promoted to the second position was Mike Siney. Both formerly served as sergeants.

“All we did is just kind of change some puzzle pieces,” Stiegelmeyer said.

Promoted from officer to sergeant is Ray Swallen. Newly hired is Anthony Mountjoy, who most recently served with Sugarcreek Twp. police.

Trustees approved staffing changes during their July 7 meeting and those changes took effect July 20.

Stiegelmeyer said he has examined the police department’s manpower since becoming chief. Using revenues from a levy approved in May 2019, Miami Twp. Police Department added three new positions to bolster SWAT staffing, increasing staff positions to 42.

The restructuring of the department helps ensure there is sufficient supervision and that one supervisor was not getting overburdened with more personnel, he said.

Magill brings to the new role “a great depth of diversity,” including experience as a detective, jail commander and FOP president, Stiegelmeyer said. He also has walked a beat.

“I’m a huge advocate of community policing and community outreach and he brings a welcome knowledge with that,” he said.

Also, in the last year or so, the department has added two school resource officers, one at Miamisburg and Dayton Christian school districts, Stiegelmeyer said.