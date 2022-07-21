Miami University fundraising breaks record, reaches all-time high

The historic fund raising comes at the same time Miami is in a $169 million building boom on and near its main Oxford campus.

“I’m the father of four Miami alums, so I know firsthand the value of a Miami education,” he said.

“I also know that for many deserving students, college is increasingly out of reach. Scholarships help make college a possibility for students who may need extra support and thanks to the generosity of the Miami community — and the commitment of our team to the mission of the university — more students will have that opportunity as a result of this year’s fundraising success.”

The university is Butler County’s largest employer and has a combined undergraduate and graduate student enrollment of about 20,000.

Miami also operates regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown and a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

The school raised more than $98.7 million in new gifts and pledges from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, surpassing its previous record year of $98.5 million achieved in fiscal year 2017.

Scholarship fundraising totaled $46.8 million.

The recently completed fiscal year also saw the school $45.5 million in cash gifts, which exceeded the fiscal year goal of $30 million.

The overall receding of the COVID-19 pandemic from the scheduling and other havoc the virus played on Miami’s operations in 2020-2021 and the early portion of the 2021-2022 school year was attributed as a major factor in Miami’s record-breaking total.

“In addition to a record-breaking fundraising year, fiscal year 2022 also marked a return to normal alumni engagement levels. Miamians turned out in pre-COVID numbers for events such as “MIAMI WOMEN” initiatives “Hawk Tank” and “Leadership Symposium,” “Alumni Weekend” and “Grandparents College,” said Bundy.