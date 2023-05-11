Miami University graduates more than 4,500; commencement is this weekend

The top 10 degrees to be conferred as follows: Finance 361, Marketing 296, Psychology 211, Biology 152, Nursing 138, Computer Science 137, Political Science 118, Kinesiology 117, Strategic Communication 110, and Accountancy 108.

President Gregory Crawford will preside over the commencement ceremony with alumna and Hamilton, Ohio, native Nicole Fleetwood offering the commencement address.

Fleetwood, a 1994 graduate from Miami’s School of Interdisciplinary Studies Western College Program, is now an academic, curator, and author.

The inaugural James Weldon Johnson Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Fleetwood won a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship in 2021 and recently published the book “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” winner of the National Book Critics Award in Criticism, among other awards.

Miami serves more than 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its main Oxford campus along with regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown with a learning center in West Chester Twp.

For more information on commencement ceremonies and online viewing options go to Miami’s website.