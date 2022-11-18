Miami University’s entrepreneurial program wins highest ranking in its history

“One of our core beliefs is that if you do the right things, results will follow,” said Darroch.

The program, founded less than 30 years ago, focuses on “learning by doing,” applying a practice-based, immersive model of entrepreneurial learning that incorporates play, empathy, creation, experimentation, and reflection, said officials.

“The program has a 100% placement rate for internships which allows students to gain experience solving real-world problems and the overwhelming majority of the program’s faculty have entrepreneurship experience.”

Graduates from the program have sometimes gone on to national attention including the founders of Mad Rabbit, post-tattoo skin cream, which saw the two Miami alums appear on the nationally broadcast TV show “Shark Tank” twice, most recently last month.

Tim Holcomb, entrepreneurship program chair and professor, said: “While we are pleased to see Miami’s undergraduate entrepreneurship program ranked among the top 10 entrepreneurship programs in the world, we are especially proud of the success our graduates achieve after they earn their degree at Miami.”

“Rankings aside, we believe one of the best measures of a program’s impact is the success its graduates experience,” said Holcomb.

Miami officials said during the past decade, Miami alumni have founded or led more than a dozen companies with a total market valuation of $1 billion or more.