Miami update: 129 new cases Thursday continue sharp rise

But Miami officials have warned the resumption of campus living and live classes remains in jeopardy unless the number of coronavirus cases begins to drop.

School officials said the upward spike in cases among students comes from those living in the surrounding community near the main campus.

They also report three school employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, up by one since two cases were first record on Aug. 21.

Oxford City Manager Douglas Elliott said Miami’s climbing numbers mimic those of other college communities nationwide, which has forced some universities to close and send on-campus students home after opening last month.

“Every community is in uncharted territory but certainly college towns are in a unique situation. Our problem is the student parties, that’s where it (coronavirus) spreads,” said Elliott.