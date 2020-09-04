Miami update: 129 new cases Thursday continue sharp rise

The upward trend of Miami University students continues as school officials today reported the total number testing positive for the coronavirus now tops 800.
According to the school of the students living near Miami’s main Oxford campus – which usually enrolls more than 16,000 students during an average school year – there are now a cumulative total of 833 cases.
That’s up 18 percent from Wednesday’s cumulative total of 704, compiled since Aug. 21.
Miami is currently conducting classes online for students – including those at regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown.
In-person and hybrid classes not scheduled to start until Sept. 21 with freshmen scheduled to move on to the residence halls of the Oxford campus starting on Sept. 14.
But Miami officials have warned the resumption of campus living and live classes remains in jeopardy unless the number of coronavirus cases begins to drop.
School officials said the upward spike in cases among students comes from those living in the surrounding community near the main campus.
They also report three school employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, up by one since two cases were first record on Aug. 21.
Oxford City Manager Douglas Elliott said Miami’s climbing numbers mimic those of other college communities nationwide, which has forced some universities to close and send on-campus students home after opening last month.
“Every community is in uncharted territory but certainly college towns are in a unique situation. Our problem is the student parties, that’s where it (coronavirus) spreads,” said Elliott.