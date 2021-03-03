Middie community celebrates first-grader’s life: ‘There is a long road of healing’

The event followed a vigil organized by community members on Monday night at Gardner Park as the community deals with shock over Hutchinson’s death and the charges against his mother and her boyfriend.

“I know we are all emotional, upset, angry. This is about us coming together as a community to grieve as a family and to begin healing as a family,” said Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.

Brittany Gosney, 29, of the 500 block of Crawford Street, is charged with murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence for the death of her son, James Robert Hutchinson. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

They are accused of moving the boy’s body back to Middletown after his death in Preble County, driving it to Indiana and disposing of it in the Ohio River on Saturday.

All five Middletown council members mentioned Hutchinson’s death during their comments Tuesday evening at a city council meeting.

Council member Ami Vitori said as people “search for answers” her hope is that residents “channel those feelings into community action.”

Vice Mayor Joe Mulligan said it’s difficult to “make sense of the senseless.”

Council member Tal Moon called the death of James “heartbreaking” and no one his age should lose their life.

Council member Monica Nenni, who said she doesn’t have children, hates hearing the “pain in the voices of parents.”