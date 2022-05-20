Middletown activated tornado sirens Thursday night: ‘It’s best to be safe,’ says police chief

After receiving several calls from Middletown residents, and based on the severe weather conditions, the city of Middletown activated its tornado sirens around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police Chief David Birk said calls came into the police department from residents living in the area of Yankee Road and University Boulevard, but police officers on the scene didn’t confirm a tornado.
“It’s best to be safe,” Birk said this morning.
There have been no reports of damage, he said.
In Other News
1
Student killed in crash north of Springfield identified
2
Food truck rally tonight at Monroe Community Park
3
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
4
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War 72 years ago to be buried in...
5
‘This is beyond a blessing:’ Springfield woman to become new homeowner...
About the Author