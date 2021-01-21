Middletown company receives $61 million defense contract

Raytheon Missiles & Defense recently awarded a $61.4 million contract to Magellan Aerospace Corporation for the supply of complex missile fin components that will be manufactured at Magellan’s facility in Middletown.
The assemblies will be manufactured at Magellan’s facility adjacent to the Middletown Regional Airport with deliveries through 2024.
According to Magellan officials, the company has participated in the Standard Missile program for more than 20 years, supplying dorsal fins for various configurations, including the SM-3 and SM-6. These defensive missiles provide area defense to the U.S. Military against theater ballistic missiles, aircraft and cruise missiles.
Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director, said, “the aviation and aerospace industry has seen some difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is positive news that supports our commitment to creating a skilled workforce for aviation-related jobs in Middletown,” she said. “We will continue to work with our JobsOhio partners for new projects in our Opportunity Zone which encompasses our Middletown Regional Airport.”
Lyons said the city is looking forward to working with Magellan and their workforce needs.
Magellan’s Middletown facility is a Centre of Excellence for high temperature, vacuum brazed honeycomb structures, according to the company.
Magellan Aerospace is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies worldwide. The company designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.