Attorney for Middletown man charged in child porn case considering insanity plea

All the charges are related to an offense on Jan. 22, according to court records.

Attorney Kara Blackney’s motion states that her client “is not guilty of the offense charged against by reason of insanity.” She also filed a motion for a competency hearing.

“Counsel has reason to believe that Mr. Rothwell may have a mental disease or defect that makes him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his acts at the time of his offense,” according to Blackney’s motion.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said the charges only surround possession, adding there were no indications he manufactured any of the images.

Rothwell remains in the Butler County Jail on a 10% bond at $30,000. His next appearance in court has not been set, according to the county clerk’s office.