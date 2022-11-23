Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle crash

“Devastated,” said Bowling, one of Lehigh’s three daughters. “He was a really good man, a really good father.”

Lehigh was living with his daughter in Middletown until his wife, Loretta “Jo,” completed a work assignment back home. They had planned to move to Middletown, Bowling said.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has shifted our whole world,” Bowling wrote to family and friends. “We had some great memories recently as he was here visiting us. I’m so glad we had that time. This man was the strongest, toughest, and most loving man I’ve ever known. He was our rock.”

Besides his wife, he’s survived by three daughters, Wendy Wheeler, Casey Taylor and Bowling.