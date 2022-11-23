BreakingNews
At least 3 dead following 3 different Miami Valley crashes
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle crash

Allen Taylor, 54, also charged with stop sign violation, according to Middletown police.

A Middletown man was charged with vehicular manslaughter and a stop sign violation for allegedly causing a fatal crash earlier this month in Middletown.

Allen Taylor, 54, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, and stop sign violation, a minor misdemeanor, according to Middletown police and Middletown Municipal Court records. His arraignment, set for Monday, was postponed until 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

Mark Lehigh, 60, of Richmond, Ky., was riding his 2003 Honda motorcycle on Nov. 6 when Taylor allegedly ran a stop sign at the corner of Manchester Road and Cambridge Drive, according to Middletown police.

Taylor, the only person in his car, wasn’t hurt, but Lehigh suffered serious injuries.

Lehigh was transported to Atrium Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he was pronounced dead Nov. 8, said his daughter, Brandi Bowling, 30, of Middletown.

“Devastated,” said Bowling, one of Lehigh’s three daughters. “He was a really good man, a really good father.”

Lehigh was living with his daughter in Middletown until his wife, Loretta “Jo,” completed a work assignment back home. They had planned to move to Middletown, Bowling said.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has shifted our whole world,” Bowling wrote to family and friends. “We had some great memories recently as he was here visiting us. I’m so glad we had that time. This man was the strongest, toughest, and most loving man I’ve ever known. He was our rock.”

Besides his wife, he’s survived by three daughters, Wendy Wheeler, Casey Taylor and Bowling.

