Middletown parents speak out after 2-year-old hospitalized with 3 different viruses

“They took his temperature twice and then sent us home — because his fever had broken — because we had given them Tylenol,” she said.

The parents said by that Sunday Wilder’s fever had increased to 105 degrees, and he was hallucinating.

“He started actually hallucinating,” Ciara told ABC News. “Thinking he was outside. We were inside on the couch, and he was saying, ‘I want to go inside. I need to get away from the dinosaur.’”

The continued hallucinations, crying and shaking from Wilder prompted the parents to take him back to the ER.

“It was kind of like the parental instinct — we need to go in,” Ciara said.

The Jacksons then headed to Dayton’s Children’s Hospital’s ER. The parents said the doctors there were puzzled that Wilder had recurring fevers but no other symptoms.

After a multitude of tests, Wilder was simultaneously diagnosed with rhinovirus, enterovirus and adenovirus.

All three viruses are typically mild in children — but they’re often more severe when they occur simultaneously.

Ciara said the doctors believed the adenovirus was the main proprietor of Wilder’s issues.

After his diagnosis, Wilder was transferred to Children’s main campus in downtown Dayton.

Wilder received the last bed.

Due to a surge of RSV and respiratory viruses surging across the country, many hospitals — including Dayton’s Children’s Hospital — are operating at near capacity.

“We felt very fortunate that we got in,” Ciara told ABC News.

Ciara said her cousin, who works at Dayton’s Children’s, said they’re using pre-op room for regular hospitals due to the lack of space, which a Dayton Children’s spokesperson confirmed via ABC News as part of the hospital’s emergency planning.

Wilder was released from the hospital Wednesday morning when he was fever-free for 24 hours.

Wilder wasn’t the only Jackson family member to fall ill, as well.

Frankie, Wilder’s 1-year-old sister, also dealt with a common cold that was so bad it sent her to the ER. There, she stayed for six hours and received IV fluids.

“She tested negative for RSV, flu and COVID — so hers was really just respiratory,” Ciara said.

Ciara said that Frankie is doing much better now.

The Jacksons now are telling parents to trust their instincts.

“I would say to just trust your gut and make sure you’re your child’s advocate and just push for answers,” Ciara said.

Wilder’s father also seconded that you should follow your gut.

“You know, you know your kid,” he said.

