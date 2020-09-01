Middletown reports possible coronavirus exposure on several city buses

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Health Department is investigating a potential COVID-19 exposure on several City of Middletown Transit buses, according to the city.
Public health officials believe the risk for developing an infection is low. However, out of an “abundance of caution” people who were on MTS Blue Line, Red Line, Gold Line and Green Line in Middletown from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from Aug. 21-31 are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the last ride on any of these routes during the dates listed.
The symptoms to monitor are as follows:
-- Sinus like symptoms:
-- Headache
-- Loss of taste or smell
-- Sore scratchy throat
-- Congestion or runny nose
-- Fatigue
-- Muscle or body aches
-- Nausea or vomiting
-- Diarrhea
-- Fever
-- Chills
-- Cough
-- Shortness of Breath or new difficulty breathing
If you develop any of these symptoms, contact a healthcare provider and ask about getting tested, the city said in a release. Do not walk-in without calling ahead to any healthcare provider if you believe that you have the symptoms of COVID-19.
The health department is contacting anyone believed to have been in close contact with an infected individual. Should you receive a call or letter from the Health Department, the city encourages your cooperation.
For more information on COVID-19 visit CMHD’s website at http://cityofmiddletown.org/ or the Ohio Department of Health at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.