Middletown school to go all-remote because of high coronavirus quarantines

Students at Middletown Middle School will move to all-remote learning for two weeks because of the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the school.
The district announced on Sunday night that the school will be closed today and classes will resume on Wednesday after preparation for remote learning. Students will plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 16 in the hybrid model the district had been using — students with last named beginning A-L on Monday and Tuesday and students M-Z on Thursday and Friday.
In its latest dashboard, for the week of Oct. 26-30, Middletown reported one student positive case and three staff positive cases at the school that have led to 80 student quarantines and nine staff quarantines.
“We apologize in advance for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes,” the district said in a statement.